Mpox Outbreak Escalates in Africa: Global Health on Alert

Mpox cases on the African continent have escalated dramatically, with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) reporting a rise of more than 500% from last year.

The World Health Organization classified mpox as a global health emergency in mid-August as a new strain began spreading from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighboring countries.

According to the Africa CDC, 19 African nations have reported over 48,000 suspected cases, including 1,048 deaths. Central Africa accounts for the majority of these cases and fatalities. Efforts are underway to mobilize political and financial resources to contain the outbreak.

(With inputs from agencies.)