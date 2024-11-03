India's Remarkable Strides Towards a TB-Free Future

In a testament to India's healthcare advancements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a significant 17.7% decline in tuberculosis (TB) incidence, as recognized by the World Health Organization. This progress surpasses the global decline rate, underscoring India's dedicated and innovative strategies.

Health Minister J P Nadda credited the National TB Elimination Programme's expansion under Modi's leadership for driving these achievements. The program includes crucial initiatives such as the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana, which provides nutritional support to TB patients, and the novel BPALM regimen targeting Multi-Drug Resistant TB.

Modi reaffirmed his commitment to a TB-free India, applauding the collective effort and tireless dedication of healthcare workers. This multi-faceted approach aims to sustain momentum and fully eradicate tuberculosis from the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)