Left Menu

India's Remarkable Strides Towards a TB-Free Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's innovative efforts in reducing TB incidence by 17.7% from 2015 to 2023. Recognized by WHO, Modi attributed the success to a collective spirit and initiatives like the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana and BPALM regimen for combating tuberculosis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 15:39 IST
India's Remarkable Strides Towards a TB-Free Future
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a testament to India's healthcare advancements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a significant 17.7% decline in tuberculosis (TB) incidence, as recognized by the World Health Organization. This progress surpasses the global decline rate, underscoring India's dedicated and innovative strategies.

Health Minister J P Nadda credited the National TB Elimination Programme's expansion under Modi's leadership for driving these achievements. The program includes crucial initiatives such as the Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana, which provides nutritional support to TB patients, and the novel BPALM regimen targeting Multi-Drug Resistant TB.

Modi reaffirmed his commitment to a TB-free India, applauding the collective effort and tireless dedication of healthcare workers. This multi-faceted approach aims to sustain momentum and fully eradicate tuberculosis from the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024