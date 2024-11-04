G20 Health Ministers Rally Behind WHO’s Investment Round in Rio de Janeiro

Health ministers from G20 nations convened today in Rio de Janeiro, expressing strong support for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) first Investment Round, aimed at funding a new global health strategy designed to save 40 million lives and enhance the well-being of billions. The ministers called on all Member States and partners to contribute to this vital initiative ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled for November 18-19, where they anticipate further pledges from participating countries.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “I have asked every Member State and partner to participate in the Investment Round according to their means. So far, we have secured 63 pledges, totalling more than one billion US dollars. Notably, over half of these are from first-time voluntary contributors, including nations from the African, Western Pacific, and South-East Asian regions. Every contribution counts, and even some of the world's poorest countries have pledged support, recognizing the tangible difference that WHO makes in their communities.”

Dr. Ghebreyesus expressed gratitude to the Member States and partners who have already made commitments, including Germany, Norway, Singapore, South Africa, Türkiye, the European Union, and the Wellcome Trust. Their contributions are crucial for WHO's financial sustainability and capacity to deliver on its health mandates.

Brazil's Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, underscored the need for a robust WHO, stating, "We need a strong WHO to accomplish its mandate, and we call on everyone to contribute to its financial sustainability, including through pledges at the G20 Leaders’ Summit.”

Germany's Minister of Health, Dr. Karl Lauterbach, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the critical need for resilient and sustainable financing for WHO: "Financing WHO means investing in a healthier future. We call on all G20 partners to uphold their political commitments to WHO and to increase their predictable and flexible financial support."

Additionally, South Africa's Health Minister, Dr. Pakishe Aaron Motsoaledi, announced the country’s commitment to continue advancing the sustainable financing agenda for WHO as it prepares for its upcoming G20 presidency. “We are carrying forward the baton from Brazil,” he affirmed, reinforcing the collective commitment to enhance global health initiatives.

This collaborative effort reflects a growing recognition of the importance of sustained investment in global health infrastructure and the necessity of international cooperation to tackle health challenges. The G20 Leaders’ Summit in November is expected to be a pivotal moment for securing additional funding and commitments to bolster the WHO’s capabilities and initiatives.