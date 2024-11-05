Delhi Battles Record Dengue Surge: October Cases Hit Four-Year High

In October, Delhi experienced an alarming increase in dengue cases, surpassing 2,400 for the first time in four years, according to official reports.

This number more than doubled September's figures and set a new high for the year. Moreover, malaria and chikungunya cases reached unprecedented levels.

Significantly, the Najafgarh zone reported the highest dengue cases at 613, while the City SP and Shahdara North zones recorded the peak numbers for malaria and chikungunya, registering 95 and 75 cases, respectively. Notably, no mosquito-borne diseases were reported in early November.

(With inputs from agencies.)