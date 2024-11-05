Delhi Battles Record Dengue Surge: October Cases Hit Four-Year High
Delhi witnessed its highest dengue cases in four years in October, with over 2,400 reported. Malaria and chikungunya also surged, marking record highs. Najafgarh zone reported the most dengue cases, while City SP and Shahdara North zones led in malaria and chikungunya counts, respectively.
In October, Delhi experienced an alarming increase in dengue cases, surpassing 2,400 for the first time in four years, according to official reports.
This number more than doubled September's figures and set a new high for the year. Moreover, malaria and chikungunya cases reached unprecedented levels.
Significantly, the Najafgarh zone reported the highest dengue cases at 613, while the City SP and Shahdara North zones recorded the peak numbers for malaria and chikungunya, registering 95 and 75 cases, respectively. Notably, no mosquito-borne diseases were reported in early November.
