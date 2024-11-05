Spain's Floods: A Financial Deluge

Extreme flooding in eastern Spain is projected to cause damages over 10 billion euros, while banks face a loan exposure of 20 billion euros, according to local business representatives and a Bank of Spain official.

The government announced a relief package of 10.6 billion euros, as at least 217 people have died, and more remain missing in what is considered Europe's worst flooding in decades.

The Valencia region is the most affected area, with banks announcing around 13 billion euros in household loans and another 7 billion for companies at risk. Angel Estrada of the central bank stressed the need to handle loan moratoriums to prevent credit reclassification.

