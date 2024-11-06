Global Health Update: DiaSorin Leads Diagnostic Surge While RSV and Allulose Make Waves

The health sector is buzzing with activity, as DiaSorin records a 6% increase in nine-month adjusted core profits, spurred by its strong performance in immunodiagnostics. The Italian diagnostics group's revenue climbed, with notable contributions from CLIA speciality tests.

Meanwhile, GSK has gained Canadian approval for its RSV vaccine targeted at adults aged 50 to 59, offering the first such authorized shot for this age group in Canada. While the FDA approved Arexvy for those under 60, the CDC is holding off on recommendations.

Across the globe, South Korea emerges as a leader in allulose production. Known as an alternative sweetener, allulose is drawing interest from both local food influencers and companies. It is considered a potential rival to existing sugar substitutes like stevia.

