Left Menu

Global Health Update: DiaSorin Leads Diagnostic Surge While RSV and Allulose Make Waves

This update in the health sector highlights major developments including DiaSorin's significant profit growth, GSK's RSV vaccine approval in Canada, CVS Health's new leadership tackling patient costs, the rise of allulose as a sugar substitute in South Korea, and Merus' extended FDA review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 02:30 IST
Global Health Update: DiaSorin Leads Diagnostic Surge While RSV and Allulose Make Waves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The health sector is buzzing with activity, as DiaSorin records a 6% increase in nine-month adjusted core profits, spurred by its strong performance in immunodiagnostics. The Italian diagnostics group's revenue climbed, with notable contributions from CLIA speciality tests.

Meanwhile, GSK has gained Canadian approval for its RSV vaccine targeted at adults aged 50 to 59, offering the first such authorized shot for this age group in Canada. While the FDA approved Arexvy for those under 60, the CDC is holding off on recommendations.

Across the globe, South Korea emerges as a leader in allulose production. Known as an alternative sweetener, allulose is drawing interest from both local food influencers and companies. It is considered a potential rival to existing sugar substitutes like stevia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024