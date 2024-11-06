Left Menu

Liam Payne Set for Repatriation After Sudden Passing

The remains of pop star Liam Payne, who passed away in Buenos Aires, have been moved from a British cemetery in the city, heading towards the airport. This move suggests the former One Direction singer's body will soon be repatriated to his home country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:05 IST
The remains of pop star Liam Payne, who passed away last month in Buenos Aires, have been taken from the city's British cemetery. This is a strong indication that preparations are underway for the repatriation of the former One Direction singer's body back to his homeland.

A senior source from the cemetery confirmed the body was moved around 6 a.m. local time, corresponding to 0900 GMT. The move follows the completion of toxicological and other lab tests by local authorities.

The cemetery official chose to remain unnamed, citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing case involving the beloved musician's sudden demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

