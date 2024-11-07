Left Menu

Breaking Down Barriers in Obesity Management: A Call for Comprehensive Strategies

Recognizing obesity as a chronic disease is crucial for effective management. A report by Novo Nordisk highlights the need for an integrated approach involving lifestyle changes, medication, and surgical options. Healthcare professionals stress the significance of sustainable weight loss and reducing co-morbidities through comprehensive healthcare strategies.

Experts emphasize the necessity of addressing obesity as a chronic disease for proper management. Novo Nordisk's report highlights the importance of a comprehensive approach, involving thousands of people struggling with obesity and healthcare professionals in India.

The report reveals that many individuals with obesity revert to unhealthy habits, with 44% regaining lost weight within six months. It underscores the need for sustainable solutions beyond lifestyle adjustments, combining medication and surgical interventions.

Healthcare leaders advocate for government involvement in tackling the obesity epidemic, stressing policy interventions and awareness programs. Obesity is a public health challenge impacting resources, productivity, and societal well-being, necessitating a multifaceted and accessible approach.

