Revealing Resistance: Sewage Surveillance Shows Promise in Global Health Fight

Sewage surveillance is emerging as a formidable tool in understanding and combating antibiotic resistance globally, a recent study has found. Researchers from Virginia Tech analyzed samples from 23 human and 60 urban sewage sources.

The research indicates that low- and middle-income communities are particularly vulnerable to infectious diseases. Sewage surveillance offers a more holistic view than individual antibiotic resistance testing, capturing genetic-level data that highlights the role of socio-economic factors, according to findings published in Nature Water.

The study underscores the importance of genomic surveillance systems as antibiotic resistance is considered a major global health threat. Enhanced sewage monitoring could thus significantly bolster efforts to protect public health, especially in socio-economically diverse regions.

