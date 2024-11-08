Left Menu

France Elevates Bird Flu Risk to 'High': A Precautionary Measure

France has raised its bird flu risk assessment to 'high', implementing stricter security measures around poultry farms. The move comes in response to increased virus transmission among EU poultry and migratory birds. Eight outbreaks have been reported on French farms, prompting a new duck vaccination campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:23 IST
France Elevates Bird Flu Risk to 'High': A Precautionary Measure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France has escalated its bird flu risk level to 'high' from 'moderate', according to a decree issued Friday. This adjustment will enforce stricter security measures at poultry farms to counteract the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The virus has been spreading more swiftly among the EU's poultry this season, sparking alarms over potentially severe repercussions similar to past epidemics that resulted in millions of poultry deaths and raised concerns about possible human transmission.

The raised risk status follows confirmed infections in migratory wild birds in neighboring countries, aiming to enhance surveillance and prevention efforts, as stated by the agriculture ministry. The upscale in risk level is set to commence on Saturday, coming earlier in the season compared to last year, with implementation slated for early November instead of December.

Since summer, France has faced eight bird flu outbreaks across farms, prompting a secondary vaccination initiative among farm ducks after a successful campaign last year. Meanwhile, the UK confirmed new bird flu cases in Yorkshire, announcing a similar elevation to a 'high' risk level on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024