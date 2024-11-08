France Elevates Bird Flu Risk to 'High': A Precautionary Measure

France has escalated its bird flu risk level to 'high' from 'moderate', according to a decree issued Friday. This adjustment will enforce stricter security measures at poultry farms to counteract the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The virus has been spreading more swiftly among the EU's poultry this season, sparking alarms over potentially severe repercussions similar to past epidemics that resulted in millions of poultry deaths and raised concerns about possible human transmission.

The raised risk status follows confirmed infections in migratory wild birds in neighboring countries, aiming to enhance surveillance and prevention efforts, as stated by the agriculture ministry. The upscale in risk level is set to commence on Saturday, coming earlier in the season compared to last year, with implementation slated for early November instead of December.

Since summer, France has faced eight bird flu outbreaks across farms, prompting a secondary vaccination initiative among farm ducks after a successful campaign last year. Meanwhile, the UK confirmed new bird flu cases in Yorkshire, announcing a similar elevation to a 'high' risk level on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)