One Health Assist Redefines the Indian Wellness Market

One Health Assist, by One Portfolio Advisory, has launched in India's health market as a holistic health ecosystem. It offers services like digital health records, consultations, and a virtual health shop. Strategic partnerships and discounts aim to make healthcare more accessible, with a campaign highlighting health prevention humorously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:32 IST
One Health Assist, a pioneering platform by One Portfolio Advisory Private Limited, has officially entered India's health and wellness market, marking a significant milestone. As the nation's first holistic health and wellness ecosystem, One Health Assist aims to offer a comprehensive 'preventions to solutions health journey' for customers.

The platform provides a variety of services, including digital medical records, health assessments, and consultations. It also offers consolidated wellness packages, lab tests, and a virtual health shop. Founder Davinder Bhasin described this as a strategic expansion into a rapidly growing sector that demands preventive and holistic health solutions.

Co-Founder Karan Arora emphasized their vision of simplifying complex healthcare management through strategic investments. One Health Assist is building strategic partnerships with wellness experts and brands to foster a robust network, enhancing service offerings and exploring new revenue opportunities. The launch campaign uses playful song lyrics to engage audiences humorously while highlighting health importance.

