Tragedy at Patna Shelter Home: Food Poisoning Claims Lives

An alarming incident of suspected food poisoning at a state-run shelter home in Patna has resulted in the deaths of three people and left 12 others unwell. The home, Asha Grih, caters to differently-abled women.

According to District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, the tragedy unfolded after breakfast was served on November 7. The first victim, a 24-year-old woman, succumbed to her illness that same day. Subsequently, a nine-year-old girl died on November 10, followed by a 12-year-old girl's demise on Wednesday evening.

The shelter, overseen by the Social Welfare Department, is now under scrutiny. A high-level investigation, spearheaded by an additional district magistrate, seeks to determine the cause of the incident. Authorities are committed to holding accountable those responsible as they await the inquiry's findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)