Jair Bolsonaro Faces Hospitalization for Abdominal Pain Linked to 2018 Attack

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized with abdominal pain caused by a bowel obstruction linked to his 2018 stabbing incident. On Friday, he was admitted to a hospital in northeastern Brazil, and plans are underway to transfer him to Brasilia for further medical care.

Bolsonaro's medical history includes several surgeries since the attack during a 2018 campaign event. He took to social media to describe this as the most severe case since that incident, indicating another surgery might be necessary. Currently, he remains stable without the need for emergency surgery, but further procedures will be determined based on his recovery.

The former far-right leader had intended to promote his party's right-wing agenda ahead of Brazil's 2024 presidential election, despite being unable to run. The northeastern region of Brazil, where he was initially hospitalized, has traditionally been a political stronghold for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

