West Bengal Governor's Health: Stable After Hospitalization

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was admitted to Eastern Command Hospital with chest congestion. His condition is stable, and he remains under observation. Following treatment, his health improved. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited him before departing for Salboni to commence a power plant project.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's health condition is stable after being admitted to the Eastern Command Hospital on Monday due to chest congestion, a senior Raj Bhavan official confirmed.

Bose was brought to the hospital around 10 am and has been kept under observation by doctors, with expectations of discharge as early as Tuesday. His condition improved following medical examinations and treatment, reassuring the concerned officials.

The Governor had complained of chest uneasiness after a demanding visit to the riot-affected areas of Murshidabad. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a hospital visit, showing support and ensuring necessary actions were taken for his recovery, before leaving for an official engagement in Salboni.

