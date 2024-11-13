Punjab's Smog Crisis: Mobile Clinics and Public Response
The ongoing smog crisis in Punjab, Pakistan, has led to the mobilization of clinics and increased hospital capacity to address the rising cases of respiratory illnesses. As Lahore and Multan top global pollution charts, measures like school closures and mask mandates are enforced, amid efforts to combat the pollution problem.
Pakistani authorities have deployed mobile clinics and expanded hospital resources to treat the surge of nearly 70,000 daily respiratory-related cases as hazardous smog engulfs eastern regions, officials reported Wednesday.
With a record-high wave of pollution since October, Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province, confronts severe health risks for its 127 million residents, especially impacting children as highlighted by the UN children's agency. Major cities Lahore and Multan recorded alarming air quality index values close to 400, substantially above the health-danger threshold of 300.
The smog, attributed to vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and agricultural practices, prompted over 200 mobile clinics to traverse Punjab, providing healthcare to those unable to reach hospitals, Health Department official Aun Abbas stated. Meanwhile, schools and recreational areas face temporary closure, and authorities consider artificial rainfall to alleviate pollution.
