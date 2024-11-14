Taming the Monkeys of Lopburi: A Balance Between Culture and Control

The city of Lopburi in Thailand has been grappling with the unruly behavior of its local macaque population, which has spiraled since the COVID-19 lockdown. Known as the 'Monkey City,' the macaques had become more aggressive, even confronting residents, as they wandered through urban areas unmonitored.

To address the issue, authorities have ramped up their efforts, including sterilizing thousands of monkeys to control their numbers. This measure aims to restore balance in the city and bring safety and peace to its residents who had resorted to drastic measures for protection.

While some locals welcome the relief and the return of business to normalcy, animal rights groups challenge the idea of caging monkeys, advocating instead for them to live freely. Lopburi remains a city deeply intertwined with its macaque population, an inseparable part of its identity.

