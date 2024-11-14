Revolutionizing Hospital Efficiency: ABHA App Streamlines Token Issuance
The ABHA mobile app has been introduced at the Regional Hospital in Una, Himachal Pradesh, to simplify the token issuance process. Patients can now quickly obtain tokens via their smartphones, reducing wait times. Hospital staff are assisting in educating users about the app's functionality.
- Country:
- India
The Regional Hospital in Una, Himachal Pradesh, has launched the ABHA mobile app to improve efficiency in token issuance. Patients no longer have to endure long queues, thanks to this digital solution announced by Medical Superintendent Dr. Sanjay Mankotia.
According to Dr. Mankotia, the app enables patients to generate tokens in just a minute. Hospital IT staff and officers are actively involved in guiding patients through the app's use. This digital service requires patients to download the ABHA app on their smartphones.
Once installed, users can log in using their registered mobile number or ABHA number. On arriving at the hospital, patients simply scan a QR code at the counter to receive a unique token, which they then present at the slip counter for department-specific tests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Winter Wonderland: Uncommon Snowfall on Hawaii's Mauna Kea
Tribunal Rebukes Officials Over Sanctuary Mining Controversy
Rajnath Singh Dedicates 'Desh Ka Vallabh' Statue and 'Museum of Valour' in Arunachal Pradesh
Jamuna the Tigress: Boosting Genetic Diversity in Similipal Reserve
Unity and Heritage Honored in Arunachal Pradesh