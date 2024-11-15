Health Headlines: Shifts in Drug Approvals and Illness Exposures on Rise

Novo Nordisk is gradually discontinuing the manufacture of human insulin pens globally, as it invests heavily in obesity and diabetes injection production. The company has not provided a timeline, spokesperson confirms. Human insulin will soon be available only in vials.

As Donald Trump assembles his administration, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. emerges as a potential pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, according to Politico. This comes after Kennedy, an independent candidate in the recent election cycle, endorsed Trump in exchange for a role.

In the pharmaceutical world, the EU drugs regulator recently reversed an earlier decision by recommending the approval of Eisai and Biogen's Leqembi for early Alzheimer's disease. This approval, if accepted by the European Commission, could mark the EU's first treatment break in Alzheimer's care.

(With inputs from agencies.)