Madhya Pradesh Leads the Fight Against Sickle Cell Anaemia
Madhya Pradesh is taking significant steps to combat sickle cell anaemia by inaugurating its first Center of Excellence for Prenatal Diagnosis of Hemoglobinopathies. The centre aims to provide specialized healthcare for tribal communities, focusing on research and precise diagnosis of blood disorders. Over 80.67 lakh screenings have already been conducted.
Madhya Pradesh's government has stepped up efforts in tackling sickle cell anaemia, with Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla emphasizing commitment toward helping tribal communities.
Marking the occasion, Shukla inaugurated the state's inaugural 'Centre of Excellence for Prenatal Diagnosis of Hemoglobinopathies' in Rewa's Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, aligning the event with tribal leader Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.
The centre is poised to significantly enhance healthcare for the Vindhya region's tribal community by providing advanced research, diagnosis, and medical services for blood-related genetic disorders.
