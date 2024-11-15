Madhya Pradesh Leads the Fight Against Sickle Cell Anaemia

Madhya Pradesh's government has stepped up efforts in tackling sickle cell anaemia, with Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla emphasizing commitment toward helping tribal communities.

Marking the occasion, Shukla inaugurated the state's inaugural 'Centre of Excellence for Prenatal Diagnosis of Hemoglobinopathies' in Rewa's Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, aligning the event with tribal leader Birsa Munda's birth anniversary.

The centre is poised to significantly enhance healthcare for the Vindhya region's tribal community by providing advanced research, diagnosis, and medical services for blood-related genetic disorders.

(With inputs from agencies.)