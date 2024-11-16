Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Lives of 10 Children in UP Medical College

A devastating blaze erupted at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, claiming the lives of at least 10 children while leaving 16 others critically injured. The tragedy unfolded late Friday night, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The incident has sparked outrage and demands for accountability. The Congress, through leader Rahul Gandhi, criticized the Yogi Adityanath government over the recurrence of such tragedies, calling for a thorough investigation and stringent legal action against those found guilty of negligence. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep sorrow and urged immediate action to prevent future occurrences.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressing solidarity with affected families, stated that condolences feel meaningless amidst such sorrow. The tragedy has intensified calls for enhanced safety measures to protect patients, especially vulnerable newborns, in medical facilities across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)