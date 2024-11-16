Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Lives of 10 Children in UP Medical College

A devastating fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi claimed the lives of 10 children and injured 16 others. Congress demands an investigation and accountability from the government, while leaders express condolences to the bereaved families and call for stringent safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2024 13:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 13:40 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Lives of 10 Children in UP Medical College
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating blaze erupted at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, claiming the lives of at least 10 children while leaving 16 others critically injured. The tragedy unfolded late Friday night, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The incident has sparked outrage and demands for accountability. The Congress, through leader Rahul Gandhi, criticized the Yogi Adityanath government over the recurrence of such tragedies, calling for a thorough investigation and stringent legal action against those found guilty of negligence. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep sorrow and urged immediate action to prevent future occurrences.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressing solidarity with affected families, stated that condolences feel meaningless amidst such sorrow. The tragedy has intensified calls for enhanced safety measures to protect patients, especially vulnerable newborns, in medical facilities across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024