Tragedy Strikes: Fire Claims Lives of 10 Children in UP Medical College
A devastating fire at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi claimed the lives of 10 children and injured 16 others. Congress demands an investigation and accountability from the government, while leaders express condolences to the bereaved families and call for stringent safety measures.
- Country:
- India
A devastating blaze erupted at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district, claiming the lives of at least 10 children while leaving 16 others critically injured. The tragedy unfolded late Friday night, reportedly due to an electrical short circuit in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
The incident has sparked outrage and demands for accountability. The Congress, through leader Rahul Gandhi, criticized the Yogi Adityanath government over the recurrence of such tragedies, calling for a thorough investigation and stringent legal action against those found guilty of negligence. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep sorrow and urged immediate action to prevent future occurrences.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, expressing solidarity with affected families, stated that condolences feel meaningless amidst such sorrow. The tragedy has intensified calls for enhanced safety measures to protect patients, especially vulnerable newborns, in medical facilities across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
While our complaints in Haryana were specific, EC response is generic, focused on diminishing complaints and petitioners: Congress.
Debate Heats Up Over Congress's 'Shakti Scheme' Promises
Not surprisingly, EC has given clean chit to itself; tone of its reply on Haryana complaints condescending: Congress.
BJP Leader Demands Apology from Congress Over 'Shakti Scheme' Controversy
Gehlot Confident in Congress's Prospects Amid Maharashtra and Rajasthan Election Challenges