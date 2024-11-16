Tragic Consequences of Rodenticide Exposure in Tamil Nadu: A Family's Ordeal

In a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu, two children died after reportedly inhaling toxic rodenticides. The state Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, has promised stringent actions if any rule violations are confirmed.

The incident occurred on November 14, when a family residing in Kundrathur became critically ill due to suspected inhalation of prohibited chemicals used by a pest control firm. The children, aged six and one, tragically succumbed to the exposure despite medical intervention.

Their parents, still recuperating in a hospital, brought attention to the serious implications of illegal chemical use. The local authorities have sealed the pest control firm's premises for alleged rule breaches as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)