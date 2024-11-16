Left Menu

Tragic Consequences of Rodenticide Exposure in Tamil Nadu: A Family's Ordeal

In Tamil Nadu, the use of prohibited chemicals for rodent control allegedly led to the deaths of two children and the hospitalization of their parents. The authorities are investigating the incident and have sealed a pest control firm for rule violations. The family is gradually recovering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 23:06 IST
Tragic Consequences of Rodenticide Exposure in Tamil Nadu: A Family's Ordeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Tamil Nadu, two children died after reportedly inhaling toxic rodenticides. The state Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, has promised stringent actions if any rule violations are confirmed.

The incident occurred on November 14, when a family residing in Kundrathur became critically ill due to suspected inhalation of prohibited chemicals used by a pest control firm. The children, aged six and one, tragically succumbed to the exposure despite medical intervention.

Their parents, still recuperating in a hospital, brought attention to the serious implications of illegal chemical use. The local authorities have sealed the pest control firm's premises for alleged rule breaches as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024