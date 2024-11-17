Health Headlines: Advocates Demand Price Cuts, First Mpox Case in California, Oregon Reports Human Bird Flu
Global health advocates are pressing for cheaper mpox tests to aid poorer countries, while the first clade I mpox case is reported in California. The CDC confirms a human bird flu case in Oregon. Meanwhile, Eyenovia cuts its workforce, and RFK Jr.'s FDA purge collides with Big Pharma.
Global health advocates have urged Cepheid, a key diagnostic test maker, to reduce the price of its mpox test from $20 to $5 to improve testing in impoverished nations hit by the virus, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The CDC has confirmed California's first case of clade I mpox, linked to recent travel from Eastern Africa. The person affected was treated and released from a local facility.
In other health news, the CDC reported Oregon's first human case of bird flu, linked to a poultry operation outbreak affecting 150,000 birds in the state.
