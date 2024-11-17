Left Menu

Health Headlines: Advocates Demand Price Cuts, First Mpox Case in California, Oregon Reports Human Bird Flu

Global health advocates are pressing for cheaper mpox tests to aid poorer countries, while the first clade I mpox case is reported in California. The CDC confirms a human bird flu case in Oregon. Meanwhile, Eyenovia cuts its workforce, and RFK Jr.'s FDA purge collides with Big Pharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 10:31 IST
Health Headlines: Advocates Demand Price Cuts, First Mpox Case in California, Oregon Reports Human Bird Flu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global health advocates have urged Cepheid, a key diagnostic test maker, to reduce the price of its mpox test from $20 to $5 to improve testing in impoverished nations hit by the virus, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The CDC has confirmed California's first case of clade I mpox, linked to recent travel from Eastern Africa. The person affected was treated and released from a local facility.

In other health news, the CDC reported Oregon's first human case of bird flu, linked to a poultry operation outbreak affecting 150,000 birds in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024