Health Headlines: Advocates Demand Price Cuts, First Mpox Case in California, Oregon Reports Human Bird Flu

Global health advocates have urged Cepheid, a key diagnostic test maker, to reduce the price of its mpox test from $20 to $5 to improve testing in impoverished nations hit by the virus, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The CDC has confirmed California's first case of clade I mpox, linked to recent travel from Eastern Africa. The person affected was treated and released from a local facility.

In other health news, the CDC reported Oregon's first human case of bird flu, linked to a poultry operation outbreak affecting 150,000 birds in the state.

