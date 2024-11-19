Annual Health Survey Highlights Progress and Persistent Challenges in Healthcare System

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti has emphasized the importance of the latest findings from the annual New Zealand Health Survey, which offers a snapshot of the nation’s health from July 2023 to July 2024. The survey showcases progress in several areas, alongside challenges that demand urgent attention.

Positive Health Trends:

85.4% of adults and 96.5% of children reported good health.

Continued declines in daily smoking and hazardous drinking rates.

Reductions in children’s exposure to second-hand smoke in cars and homes since last measured eight years ago.

Challenges Identified:

GP Wait Times: 25.7% of adults reported difficulty accessing a GP, up from 21.2% the previous year.

Emergency Department Usage: Increased visits over the past five years.

Mental Health: Rising rates of high-level psychological distress.

Food Insecurity: A higher proportion of children living in households where food ran out often or sometimes.

Physical Activity: Fewer than half of adults met recommended guidelines.

Minister Reti’s Response

Dr Reti acknowledged the dual nature of the findings, celebrating progress while committing to address persisting issues. “The survey reflects New Zealanders’ resilience and the dedicated work of our health workforce but also highlights areas where further action is needed,” he said.

Addressing GP Wait Times and Primary Care Access

Dr. Reti highlighted the Government’s commitment to strengthening the health workforce. “Reducing wait times for GP appointments is a top priority. By training more doctors and primary care specialists, we aim to ensure timely access to healthcare, reducing reliance on Emergency Departments and alleviating pressure on hospitals.”

He noted that while wait times increased, the rate of growth slowed compared to previous years. “This indicates early signs of progress under our government’s management, following significant challenges inherited from the previous administration.”

Tackling Food Insecurity and Economic Strains

The survey’s findings on food insecurity, particularly its impact on children, drew the Minister’s attention. “Economic stability is integral to improving health outcomes. Our Government is committed to addressing cost-of-living pressures through policies aimed at reducing inflation and fostering economic growth. Ensuring families have the means to provide nutritious food for their children is a key priority.”

Mental Health and Wellbeing

The rise in psychological distress underscores the need for strengthened mental health services. Dr. Reti pledged to continue expanding access to mental health support and investing in preventative care.

Government’s Strategic Focus

Dr. Reti reiterated the pillars of the Government Policy Statement on Health: Access, Timeliness, Quality, Workforce, and Infrastructure. “These priorities guide our policies and investments to create a healthcare system that meets the needs of all New Zealanders.”

He praised the efforts of Health New Zealand during a challenging period and acknowledged its contribution to maintaining high overall health satisfaction rates.

Looking Ahead

Dr. Reti outlined his plans to work closely with Associate Ministers and agencies to address the survey’s findings. Efforts will focus on expanding primary care access, enhancing affordability, and improving outcomes for vulnerable populations.

“The continued decline in smoking rates and reductions in second-hand smoke exposure among children are successes we will build upon. However, we remain committed to tackling the disparities and barriers that persist in our health system,” he said.

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders. “Today’s findings are a reminder of the work ahead, but they also highlight the potential we have to create a healthier, more equitable future for our nation.”