Embracing Nature and Community: Naturopathy Day Campaign Targets Healthy Aging

The National Institute of Naturopathy's pan-India campaign marks the 7th Naturopathy Day, focusing on 'Healthy Ageing and Longevity.' They've reached 1,500 elderly people with initiatives promoting nature cure as a preventive measure for senior health. The effort addresses emotional health, nutrition, and fosters community bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:44 IST
The National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) under the Ayush ministry is making strides in elderly health with its expansive pan-India campaign. Commemorating the 7th Naturopathy Day, the initiative focuses on 'Healthy Ageing and Longevity,' aligned with Gandhian principles of nature cure and sustainable living.

Amidst predictions that India's senior population will soar to 347 million by 2050, the campaign emphasizes the importance of nutrition, healthy lifestyles, and emotional support. Engaging with roughly 1,500 seniors in Pune, NIN underscores the necessity of community bonds and nature for holistic well-being.

This campaign includes health camps at old age homes, offering yoga, health discussions, and naturopathy treatments. Dr. Satya Lakshmi, NIN's Director, stresses the initiative's role in connecting schoolchildren with senior care, promoting compassion, and reigniting community relationships to benefit mental and physical health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

