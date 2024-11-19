Left Menu

High Altitude Health: DGMS Visits Siachen Glacier

Lieutenant General Sadhna S Nair, DGMS of the Indian Army, visited the Siachen Glacier base camp to review medical operations and logistics. She interacted with troops, paid tribute at the Siachen War Memorial, and commended the medical personnel for their exceptional service in challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh/Jammu | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:22 IST
High Altitude Health: DGMS Visits Siachen Glacier
Medical Service
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Sadhna S Nair, the Director General Medical Service (DGMS) of the Indian Army, embarked on a critical visit to the Siachen Glacier, the globe's highest and coldest battlefield. On Tuesday, she assessed the ongoing medical operations at the base camp.

During her visit, Lt Gen Sadhna S Nair stopped by both the Siachen and Kumar base camps to conduct a thorough review of the medical logistics at the Partapur military hospital, according to a statement from the Army's Northern Command on X.

Honoring the fallen at the Siachen War Memorial, Lt Gen Nair also spent time speaking with troops. She praised the Army Medical Corps (AMC), Army Dental Corps (ADC), and Military Nursing Service (MNS) personnel for their diligent work in providing high-quality medical care under extremely harsh conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024