High Altitude Health: DGMS Visits Siachen Glacier

Lieutenant General Sadhna S Nair, the Director General Medical Service (DGMS) of the Indian Army, embarked on a critical visit to the Siachen Glacier, the globe's highest and coldest battlefield. On Tuesday, she assessed the ongoing medical operations at the base camp.

During her visit, Lt Gen Sadhna S Nair stopped by both the Siachen and Kumar base camps to conduct a thorough review of the medical logistics at the Partapur military hospital, according to a statement from the Army's Northern Command on X.

Honoring the fallen at the Siachen War Memorial, Lt Gen Nair also spent time speaking with troops. She praised the Army Medical Corps (AMC), Army Dental Corps (ADC), and Military Nursing Service (MNS) personnel for their diligent work in providing high-quality medical care under extremely harsh conditions.

