From Abortion Rights to Innovation: A Health Sector Roundup

A Wyoming judge preserved abortion rights by blocking strict state laws. Nestle reconciled with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s food criticism. Ōura, a Finnish smart ring maker, is valued over $5 billion after Dexcom funding. California reported a potential bird flu case. Eli Lilly's pill showed significant cholesterol reduction in a study.

Updated: 20-11-2024 02:26 IST
In a significant legal development, a Wyoming judge has blocked the state's stringent laws on abortion, preserving a woman's right to make healthcare decisions as protected by the state constitution. This ruling halted the state's ban on abortion drugs and restrictions, highlighting ongoing battles over reproductive rights.

Meanwhile, Nestle responded to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s criticism of packaged foods. The food giant expressed alignment with Kennedy's health improvement goals, despite his recent comments during a presidential campaign. This comes as Kennedy prepares to head the Department of Health and Human Services under President-elect Donald Trump.

In technology advancements, Dexcom's $75 million investment has pushed the valuation of the Finnish health tech company Ōura over $5 billion. Ōura's smart rings, which monitor sleep, activity, and heart health, signify a growing trend in health monitoring devices.

