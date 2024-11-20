From Abortion Rights to Innovation: A Health Sector Roundup
A Wyoming judge preserved abortion rights by blocking strict state laws. Nestle reconciled with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s food criticism. Ōura, a Finnish smart ring maker, is valued over $5 billion after Dexcom funding. California reported a potential bird flu case. Eli Lilly's pill showed significant cholesterol reduction in a study.
In a significant legal development, a Wyoming judge has blocked the state's stringent laws on abortion, preserving a woman's right to make healthcare decisions as protected by the state constitution. This ruling halted the state's ban on abortion drugs and restrictions, highlighting ongoing battles over reproductive rights.
Meanwhile, Nestle responded to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s criticism of packaged foods. The food giant expressed alignment with Kennedy's health improvement goals, despite his recent comments during a presidential campaign. This comes as Kennedy prepares to head the Department of Health and Human Services under President-elect Donald Trump.
In technology advancements, Dexcom's $75 million investment has pushed the valuation of the Finnish health tech company Ōura over $5 billion. Ōura's smart rings, which monitor sleep, activity, and heart health, signify a growing trend in health monitoring devices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- healthcare
- abortion rights
- Wyoming judge
- Nestle
- RFK Jr.
- ÅŒura
- Dexcom
- bird flu
- Eli Lilly
- smart ring
ALSO READ
RFK Jr. Joins Trump Transition Team: Health Overhaul on the Horizon
Controversy as RFK Jr. Tapped for U.S. Health Leadership
Controversial Choice: RFK Jr. Appointed to Lead U.S. Health Department
Controversial Health Appointment: RFK Jr. Nominated Amid Vaccine Misinformation Concerns
Controversy Surrounds Trump's Pick of RFK Jr. for Health Secretary