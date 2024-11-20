China is facing mounting concerns following a series of violent incidents attributed to economic stressors and mental health issues amid a slowing economy. Recent events, including mass killings and a tragic school car crash, have raised new questions about public safety and societal frustration.

Authorities have linked these attacks to individuals reacting to personal economic losses, underscoring a pattern of societal malaise as opportunities dwindle. Experts suggest that rising economic pressures correlate with deteriorating mental health, a view supported by statements from several China observers.

The recent violence has renewed calls for robust mental health support and legal system reforms in China. Amid censorship concerns, the public is increasingly skeptical of official narratives, heightening distrust and fear. Analysts advocate for greater emphases on mental health services and protection of individual rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)