Revolutionizing Antibiotic Affordability: A Call for GST Exemption on Indian Discoveries

Wockhardt founder Habil Khorakiwala has urged for the exemption of GST on antibiotics discovered in India, including the newly developed Nafithromycin, to make these vital drugs more affordable. Speaking at a significant event celebrating scientific achievement, Khorakiwala emphasized the disparity in tax on different drugs.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh was present as Khorakiwala pointed out the inconsistencies in tax policy, advocating for a similar tax status to make life-saving medicines accessible to patients. 'This would significantly lower the costs,' Khorakiwala added, noting the importance of affordability.

Nafithromycin, branded as Miqnaf, is groundbreaking as the first macrolide antibiotic in 30 years to finish clinical trials for pneumonia treatment, especially against resistant strains. While applauding this success, Singh also urged caution in antibiotic prescriptions to prevent drug resistance.

