Thousands of doctors and nurses across Italy withheld their services on Wednesday to protest unsatisfactory pay and working conditions. This event underscores the challenges facing the nation's ailing health sector.

The strike, orchestrated by prominent unions Anaao Assomed, Cimo-Fesmed, and Nursing Up, aligns with growing discontent due to Italy's insufficient healthcare funding. Currently, Italy allocates about 6.2% of its GDP to healthcare, below the EU average of 6.8%, as reported by the Italian think-tank Gimbe.

Despite pledges to enhance healthcare following COVID-19, budget plans through 2027 project this funding level to remain unchanged. Facing severe staffing shortages, especially in southern regions like Calabria, Italy has even turned to international medical support from Cuba.

