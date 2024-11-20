Medical Miracle: Life-Saving Tumor Removal in Hardoi

In a groundbreaking medical feat, a 33-year-old woman from Hardoi has been relieved from a 7 kg abdominal tumor, which had plagued her with debilitating symptoms. The surgery, conducted at Hardoi Medical College, marks a significant step in her path to recovery.

Patient Sahana, hailing from Nizampur village, endured years of suffering, faced with complications like severe abdominal pain, breathing challenges, and urinary issues, which hindered her daily life and potential motherhood.

Under the expert care of Dr. Madhulika Shukla and her dedicated team, the complex operation not only removed the enormous tumor but also preserved Sahana's uterus, paving the way for possible conception in the future. The medical team expressed optimism about her recovery and maternal prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)