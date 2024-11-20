Left Menu

Medical Miracle: Life-Saving Tumor Removal in Hardoi

A 33-year-old woman from Hardoi underwent a successful surgery to remove a 7 kg tumor. The operation, conducted by Dr. Madhulika Shukla, alleviated her severe symptoms and preserved her uterus, offering hope for future conception. The patient is now stable and recovering well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:53 IST
Medical Miracle: Life-Saving Tumor Removal in Hardoi
tumor
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking medical feat, a 33-year-old woman from Hardoi has been relieved from a 7 kg abdominal tumor, which had plagued her with debilitating symptoms. The surgery, conducted at Hardoi Medical College, marks a significant step in her path to recovery.

Patient Sahana, hailing from Nizampur village, endured years of suffering, faced with complications like severe abdominal pain, breathing challenges, and urinary issues, which hindered her daily life and potential motherhood.

Under the expert care of Dr. Madhulika Shukla and her dedicated team, the complex operation not only removed the enormous tumor but also preserved Sahana's uterus, paving the way for possible conception in the future. The medical team expressed optimism about her recovery and maternal prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024