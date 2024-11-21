Health Sector Faces Increasing Challenges Amid Rising Virus Levels and Industry Developments
The U.S. CDC anticipates a rise in COVID and RSV cases due to holiday gatherings. Pfizer appoints Chris Boshoff as R&D chief amidst investor pressure. Italian health workers strike over pay; Jazz Pharmaceuticals secures FDA nod for cancer drug. Neuralink gains Canada approval for brain chip trials.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced an expected increase in COVID-19 and RSV cases as holiday gatherings loom. Health experts cite indoor events and travel as factors for this surge.
In a strategic move, Pfizer has appointed oncology veteran Chris Boshoff as its new research and development chief. The company is responding to investor calls for profitable innovations after recent acquisition critiques.
As struggles in the healthcare sector persist, Italian medical professionals have launched a strike to protest inadequate pay and resources. The ongoing demand for healthcare services due to aging populations highlights the funding shortages in Italy's health system.
