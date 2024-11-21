Health Sector Faces Increasing Challenges Amid Rising Virus Levels and Industry Developments

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced an expected increase in COVID-19 and RSV cases as holiday gatherings loom. Health experts cite indoor events and travel as factors for this surge.

In a strategic move, Pfizer has appointed oncology veteran Chris Boshoff as its new research and development chief. The company is responding to investor calls for profitable innovations after recent acquisition critiques.

As struggles in the healthcare sector persist, Italian medical professionals have launched a strike to protest inadequate pay and resources. The ongoing demand for healthcare services due to aging populations highlights the funding shortages in Italy's health system.

