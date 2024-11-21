NZ Launches New Child and Youth Strategy: A Vision for Better Futures

The New Zealand Government has unveiled its 2024–2027 Child and Youth Strategy, aiming to make New Zealand the best place in the world for children and young people. Announced by Child Poverty Reduction Minister Louise Upston, the initiative focuses on early interventions and targeted policies to improve life outcomes for the country’s youngest citizens.

"Childhood represents a huge opportunity to set people on a positive path towards living a healthy, productive, and fulfilling life that allows them to contribute to their communities and achieve their full potential," said Minister Upston.

In its first year, the Government has implemented measures such as tax relief, affordable early childhood care, and ambitious targets to improve outcomes in health, education, housing, and law and order. However, the Minister acknowledged that more work remains to be done to tackle systemic issues affecting children and young people.

Three Key Priorities for 2024–2027

The strategy identifies three core priorities that will shape government action over the next three years:

Supporting Children and Their Families and Whānau in the First 2000 Days Early childhood is critical for long-term development. The Government aims to expand access to quality healthcare, early education programs, and parental support during this formative period.

Reducing Child Material Hardship With a target to lift 17,000 children out of material hardship by 2027, the Government is doubling down on initiatives that address poverty, such as food security programs, improved housing affordability, and targeted financial assistance for low-income families.

Preventing Harm Against Children Efforts to protect children from abuse, neglect, and harm are being bolstered through new partnerships with community organizations, increased funding for child protection services, and better monitoring systems.

“These priorities reflect our commitment to not just addressing the symptoms of disadvantage but tackling the root causes that limit children’s opportunities,” Minister Upston said.

Refreshed Indicators to Measure Progress

The strategy introduces a renewed set of Child Poverty Related Indicators, designed to monitor long-term factors impacting children’s future opportunities. These include:

Children in Benefit-Dependent Households Programs will focus on breaking cycles of intergenerational dependence through job training and upskilling initiatives for parents.

Housing Affordability The Government plans to accelerate affordable housing projects to reduce overcrowding and housing-related stress for families.

Student Attendance New attendance-focused initiatives will target schools with low engagement rates, including investments in truancy services and community-led solutions.

Educational Achievement Enhancing literacy and numeracy outcomes remains a priority, with increased teacher training, classroom resources, and support for students with special learning needs.

Potentially Avoidable Hospitalisations Investments in preventative healthcare and nutrition programs aim to reduce hospital visits among children for preventable illnesses.

“These indicators will focus our efforts where they can make the biggest difference, holding the Government accountable for delivering meaningful change,” Minister Upston said.

Breaking the Cycle of Disadvantage

Central to the strategy is the social investment approach, which prioritizes early intervention and resource allocation based on evidence and data. This includes targeted funding for at-risk communities and a collaborative approach with local organizations.

“To achieve lasting reductions in child poverty, we must break the long-term cycles of disadvantage and intergenerational benefit dependency. Our investment must ensure that New Zealanders are skilled, healthy, resilient, and supported by thriving families and communities,” the Minister emphasized.

Looking Ahead

The Government is set to release a detailed action plan in the coming months, outlining specific programs and funding allocations under the new strategy. Public consultation will also be sought to ensure the voices of children, parents, and communities are heard in shaping these policies.

This strategy marks a decisive step toward a future where every child in New Zealand has the opportunity to thrive, fulfilling their potential and contributing to a stronger, healthier society.