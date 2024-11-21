Foundation Laid for Sirsa's Sant Sarsai Nath Medical College
Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, laid the foundation stone for Sant Sarsai Nath government medical college in Sirsa, marking a significant step in improving the state's healthcare infrastructure. The college will offer 100 MBBS seats, feature a cancer treatment center, and is expected to enhance medical education and healthcare services in the region.
In a major boost to Haryana's healthcare sector, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini laid the foundation for the Sant Sarsai Nath government medical college in Sirsa, set to serve the local population and neighboring states.
The college, spread over 21 acres with a projected cost of Rs 1,010 crore, will provide 100 MBBS seats, featuring a modern cancer treatment center to improve regional healthcare facilities.
With healthcare reforms high on the agenda, Saini reaffirmed the government's commitment to opening a medical college in each district, enhancing the healthcare education infrastructure for future generations.
