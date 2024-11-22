Left Menu

Fatal Methanol Poisoning: Tourism Tragedy in Laos

Laotian authorities have detained the manager and owner of a hostel after the suspected methanol poisoning of tourists, leading to multiple fatalities, including an Australian teenager. The US State Department and other nations issued travel alerts. Methanol is often used as a cheaper alcohol substitute, risking severe poisoning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vangvieng | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, Laotian police have detained the manager and owner of Nana Backpacker Hostel amid suspicions of methanol poisoning that claimed several lives, including a young Australian tourist. This development follows reports of at least five fatalities linked to tainted alcohol consumption in Vang Vieng.

Tourist police in Southeast Asia, including the office in Vang Vieng, are investigating this concerning incident. While no formal charges have been made, authorities are questioning those involved. The case has attracted international attention, with the US issuing travel advisories for Laos due to suspected methanol poisoning incidents.

Methanol, a cheap alternative to ethanol, is sometimes illicitly added to alcoholic beverages, posing serious health risks. The practice has raised alarms, especially considering Laos' appeal as a travel destination. Meanwhile, officials maintain tight control over information, with few details released so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

