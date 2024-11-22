Left Menu

Asthma Drug Singulair Linked to Mental Health Risks: New Findings

Recent research links the widely used asthma drug Singulair to severe mental health issues, including suicidal thoughts. The FDA has issued a 'black box' warning following reports of neuropsychiatric episodes. Scientists highlight significant brain receptor bindings, urging further investigation into this concerning phenomenon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:34 IST
A newly reviewed scientific presentation has revealed potential mental health risks associated with the asthma drug Singulair, also known as montelukast. According to U.S. government researchers, the drug has been linked to severe psychiatric side effects, including suicidal thoughts in some patients.

The FDA added a 'black box' warning to Singulair in 2020, citing alarming reports of neuropsychiatric episodes. New findings indicate that the drug binds significantly to brain receptors, drawing parallels with known antipsychotic medications. Despite the disturbing results, the FDA does not plan to update the drug's label with the latest data.

As studies continue, experts and affected families urge thorough investigations into the drug's side effects. Lawsuits against Merck & Co., the drug's original producer, allege the company's failure to adequately warn about potential psychiatric impacts, bringing attention to long-standing safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

