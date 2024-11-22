Tamil Nadu Launches Innovative 'One Health and Climate Hub'

The Tamil Nadu government has announced an innovative initiative, establishing a 'One Health and Climate Hub' within the Health Department. This strategic step aims to confront the interconnected challenges of human, animal, and environmental health exacerbated by climate change.

The initiative seeks to develop integrated strategies, craft policies, and devise action plans to mitigate health risks with particular emphasis on vulnerable communities. The government order released by Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu emphasizes enhancing research, inter-sectoral collaboration, and sustainable healthcare infrastructure including climate-resilient hospital retrofits.

As articulated by the World Health Organization, the 'One Health' approach balances and optimizes health outcomes for people, animals, and ecosystems, aligning with Tamil Nadu's commitment to climate action and resilient healthcare systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)