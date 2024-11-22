Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Launches Innovative 'One Health and Climate Hub'

Tamil Nadu has announced the creation of a 'One Health and Climate Hub' to address interconnected human, animal, and environmental health challenges amid climate change. The initiative aims to integrate strategies, formulate policies, and develop action plans, focusing on vulnerable communities and sustainable development.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced an innovative initiative, establishing a 'One Health and Climate Hub' within the Health Department. This strategic step aims to confront the interconnected challenges of human, animal, and environmental health exacerbated by climate change.

The initiative seeks to develop integrated strategies, craft policies, and devise action plans to mitigate health risks with particular emphasis on vulnerable communities. The government order released by Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu emphasizes enhancing research, inter-sectoral collaboration, and sustainable healthcare infrastructure including climate-resilient hospital retrofits.

As articulated by the World Health Organization, the 'One Health' approach balances and optimizes health outcomes for people, animals, and ecosystems, aligning with Tamil Nadu's commitment to climate action and resilient healthcare systems.

