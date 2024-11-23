Trump Names Dave Weldon as New CDC Director Amid Health Leadership Shift

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced his choice for the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), selecting Dave Weldon, a former congressman and medical doctor. Weldon, 71, previously served in Congress representing Florida's 15th district before opting not to seek reelection in 2008.

Trump stated that Weldon would "proudly restore the CDC to its true purpose" and address the chronic disease epidemic threatening public health. The CDC, an influential agency with a $17.3 billion budget, plays a crucial role in tracking and managing disease outbreaks and advising on vaccine use during pandemics, such as COVID-19.

Starting from 2025, the CDC director position will require Senate confirmation, a new mandate following recent legislative changes. Weldon is expected to succeed Dr. Mandy Cohen, who led North Carolina's COVID-19 response. Concurrently, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known vaccine skeptic, has been appointed to lead the Health and Human Services by Trump's administration.

