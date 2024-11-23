First Clade I Mpox Case Confirmed in Canada

The Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Friday the nation's inaugural case of clade I mpox, detected in Manitoba. This marks a significant development in the country's healthcare monitoring.

This case, tied to travel, connects to a broader outbreak of clade I mpox in central and eastern Africa. The individual returned from the region, experiencing symptoms shortly thereafter.

Currently, the patient is in isolation, having sought medical attention quickly upon realizing their condition. Canadian health officials are closely observing the situation to prevent further spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)