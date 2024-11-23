Left Menu

First Clade I Mpox Case Confirmed in Canada

Canada has confirmed its first case of clade I mpox in Manitoba, linked to a wider outbreak in Africa. The affected person sought medical care and is currently isolating. The Public Health Agency of Canada highlighted this as a travel-related incident amidst ongoing monitoring efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:19 IST
First Clade I Mpox Case Confirmed in Canada
mpox vaccine doses Image Credit:

The Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Friday the nation's inaugural case of clade I mpox, detected in Manitoba. This marks a significant development in the country's healthcare monitoring.

This case, tied to travel, connects to a broader outbreak of clade I mpox in central and eastern Africa. The individual returned from the region, experiencing symptoms shortly thereafter.

Currently, the patient is in isolation, having sought medical attention quickly upon realizing their condition. Canadian health officials are closely observing the situation to prevent further spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024