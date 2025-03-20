Left Menu

Assam CM's Multi-pronged Visit: Housing Boost, Healthcare Expansion & More

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's visit to Dibrugarh includes a cabinet meeting and a focus on housing and healthcare projects. He is distributing housing sanction letters under PMAY-G and expanding healthcare facilities with a new critical care block.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:37 IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to visit Dibrugarh from March 20 to 23, with a packed schedule including a cabinet meeting at 4:00 PM and a review meeting with party MLAs.

Sarma recently began distributing sanction letters under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, personally handing over 10 letters to beneficiaries at a function in Rampur, Kamrup district. The initiative marks the start of statewide distribution of 3,88,358 letters, aimed at making housing a reality for all.

Emphasizing the state's commitment, Sarma announced plans to complete 26 lakh PMAY houses, with additional provision for 15 lakh homes. Meanwhile, in Silchar, Sarma laid the foundation for a 50-bed critical care block at SM Dev Civil Hospital, enhancing healthcare infrastructure with an ICU, operation theatre, and more.

The critical care block, expected to strengthen the city's healthcare, will cost Rs 24 crore. Sarma's visit also included laying the foundation for a new circuit house in Silchar, underscoring infrastructure development in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

