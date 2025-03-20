Left Menu

Mizoram Unveils Comprehensive Universal Healthcare Scheme

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma launched the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme, effective from April, to replace previous healthcare schemes and provide extensive coverage. Despite financial hurdles, the government, supported by banks, aims to ensure a cashless, paperless implementation covering diverse sections, including government employees and general citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced the launch of the Mizoram Universal Healthcare Scheme on Wednesday. Slated to take effect in April, the program aims to overhaul past medical initiatives, offering broad coverage for empanelled hospitals.

Addressing the initiative's financial viability, Lalduhoma stated that despite fiscal constraints, the government has prioritized this scheme. Support from banking institutions has been secured, ensuring the sustainability of the scheme as discussions with the Asian Development Bank continue for potential funding.

The Chief Minister assured that the absence of ADB funding would not impede the scheme's implementation. With an initial allocation of Rs. 14.50 crore to clear pending medical bills, the scheme promises paperless, cashless transactions. Comprehensive coverage will include government employees, pensioners, and general citizens, anticipating broad public appreciation.

