Cocoa and Green Tea: Stress Busting Allies Against Fat

New research suggests that cocoa or green tea might help counter the harmful effects of high-fat foods, particularly during stressful times. The study, conducted by the University of Birmingham, highlights the impact of stress-related food choices on cardiovascular health.

The research indicates that while high-fat foods can impair blood vessel function and reduce oxygen to the brain, consuming flavanol-rich cocoa or green tea could offer protective benefits. Participants consuming these drinks alongside a high-fat meal exhibited improved vascular function during stress.

Although cocoa flavanols did not enhance brain oxygen levels or mood, they were effective in preventing vascular decline post-stress. These findings could guide nutritional choices during stress, aiding heart health according to researcher Catarina Rendeiro.

