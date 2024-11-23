Left Menu

Cocoa and Green Tea: Stress Busting Allies Against Fat

A study from the University of Birmingham reveals that cocoa or green tea may counteract the negative effects of high-fat food on vascular health during stress. Rich in flavanols, these drinks help maintain vascular function even in stressful times, potentially influencing better dietary decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:40 IST
New research suggests that cocoa or green tea might help counter the harmful effects of high-fat foods, particularly during stressful times. The study, conducted by the University of Birmingham, highlights the impact of stress-related food choices on cardiovascular health.

The research indicates that while high-fat foods can impair blood vessel function and reduce oxygen to the brain, consuming flavanol-rich cocoa or green tea could offer protective benefits. Participants consuming these drinks alongside a high-fat meal exhibited improved vascular function during stress.

Although cocoa flavanols did not enhance brain oxygen levels or mood, they were effective in preventing vascular decline post-stress. These findings could guide nutritional choices during stress, aiding heart health according to researcher Catarina Rendeiro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

