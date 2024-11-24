Jay Bhattacharya: Leading Candidate for NIH Director Role
Jay Bhattacharya is reportedly President-elect Donald Trump's top choice for NIH director. Bhattacharya impressed Trump's cabinet pick for HHS with his innovative ideas for NIH overhaul, focusing on funding research. His selection aligns with Trump's earlier choice of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead HHS.
Jay Bhattacharya has emerged as the leading contender for the role of the next director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), according to sources cited by the Washington Post.
The Stanford-trained physician and economist reportedly impressed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's nominee for Health and Human Services (HHS) leader, during a meeting this week where he discussed his vision for revamping NIH with a focus on more innovative research initiatives.
This development follows Trump's earlier decision to appoint Kennedy to oversee the HHS, which is responsible for overseeing the NIH and other health-related agencies, though Trump's transition team has yet to issue an official comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Donald Trump Taps Robert F. Kennedy Jr for Key Health Role
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: A New Era for U.S. Health Services
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Appointed to Lead U.S. Health Department Amid Controversy
Controversial Appointment: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Lead HHS
Controversial Appointment: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Lead HHS