Jay Bhattacharya: Leading Candidate for NIH Director Role

Jay Bhattacharya has emerged as the leading contender for the role of the next director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), according to sources cited by the Washington Post.

The Stanford-trained physician and economist reportedly impressed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's nominee for Health and Human Services (HHS) leader, during a meeting this week where he discussed his vision for revamping NIH with a focus on more innovative research initiatives.

This development follows Trump's earlier decision to appoint Kennedy to oversee the HHS, which is responsible for overseeing the NIH and other health-related agencies, though Trump's transition team has yet to issue an official comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)