Kerala Revamps Medical Manual for Junior Doctors

The Kerala State Medical Education Director announced plans to revise the manual for junior doctors and house surgeons following complaints about excessive workloads. This decision emerged after the Kerala State Human Rights Commission intervened due to rising concerns among medical trainees.

Junior doctors and house surgeons have faced increasing workloads, prompting them to seek intervention from the Human Rights Commission. The commission acknowledged these issues and sought a prompt response to alleviate the strain on medical trainees.

In response to the commission's intervention, the Chairperson directed the Registrar of the University of Health Sciences to expedite the process of revising the manual.

