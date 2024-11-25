Left Menu

Kerala Revamps Medical Manual for Junior Doctors

The Kerala government plans to update the manual for junior doctors and house surgeons in response to workload issues, as confirmed by the state's Medical Education Director. This follows intervention by the Kerala State Human Rights Commission, after complaints from medical students about excessive duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:22 IST
The Kerala State Medical Education Director announced plans to revise the manual for junior doctors and house surgeons following complaints about excessive workloads. This decision emerged after the Kerala State Human Rights Commission intervened due to rising concerns among medical trainees.

Junior doctors and house surgeons have faced increasing workloads, prompting them to seek intervention from the Human Rights Commission. The commission acknowledged these issues and sought a prompt response to alleviate the strain on medical trainees.

In response to the commission's intervention, the Chairperson directed the Registrar of the University of Health Sciences to expedite the process of revising the manual.

(With inputs from agencies.)

