Reserve Bank Governor Hospitalized

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been hospitalized in Chennai, as reported by CNBC TV18. The channel mentioned no further details about his condition are currently available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 09:18 IST
Shaktikanta Das
  • Country:
  • India

Shaktikanta Das, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai. This was reported by the news channel CNBC TV18 on Tuesday.

The circumstances surrounding his hospitalization remain unclear as the network did not provide additional information at this time.

The financial sector is closely monitoring the situation for further updates on Governor Das's health and any potential implications for the Indian banking system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

