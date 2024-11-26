Left Menu

Prodancy Revolutionizes Surgical Consumables with Successful Funding Boost

Prodancy Pvt. Ltd., a Medtech startup in India, has raised ₹2.14 Crore to expand globally. Known for its surgical helmet Vizbl, Prodancy aims to redefine joint replacement surgeries with innovation and affordability. The funding round was led by Campus Angels Network and existing investors.

  • Country:
  • India

Prodancy Pvt. Ltd., an innovative Medtech startup from Bangalore, India, has secured substantial funding of ₹2.14 Crore, marking its ambition to advance both domestically and internationally. The funding round was co-led by Campus Angels Network and Keiretsu Forum Chennai, with participation from existing investors including C-CAMP.

With plans to broaden its reach beyond Indian borders, Prodancy is positioning itself to tap into the $4.8 billion market for joint replacement surgical consumables. Their pioneering product, the Vizbl helmet, is designed to improve surgeon comfort during lengthy procedures, being 40% lighter than competitors and more cost-effective.

Prodancy's founders, Pradeep Vamana and Venkatesh Parthasarathy, are focused on delivering affordable innovations and reducing dependence on imported medical devices. The company is preparing to meet international regulatory standards, including FDA approvals, to enter global markets effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

