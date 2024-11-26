Trump's Tariff Talk Sends Dollar Soaring and Markets Reeling

The dollar experienced a significant rally on Tuesday as European stocks tumbled. This came on the heels of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on all imports from Canada, Mexico, and additional tariffs on China. European automaker stocks notably suffered substantial declines.

The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso weakened, while the euro also faced pressure. According to Pepperstone's senior market strategist Michael Brown, market reactions were anticipated due to potential impacts on the European Union.

The STOXX 600 fell 0.7% amidst early trade, with major automotive shares like Volkswagen dropping as much as 5%. Meanwhile, U.S. S&P 500 futures saw a minor decline following overnight gains as previously optimistic market sentiment was reversed by the tariff announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)