Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Talk Sends Dollar Soaring and Markets Reeling

The dollar surged as European shares declined following President-elect Trump's tariff pledge on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. The move impacted currencies and equities, particularly in Europe. Market sentiment, previously optimistic from a Treasury Secretary nomination, was reversed with concerns over further EU impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:40 IST
Trump's Tariff Talk Sends Dollar Soaring and Markets Reeling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar experienced a significant rally on Tuesday as European stocks tumbled. This came on the heels of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on all imports from Canada, Mexico, and additional tariffs on China. European automaker stocks notably suffered substantial declines.

The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso weakened, while the euro also faced pressure. According to Pepperstone's senior market strategist Michael Brown, market reactions were anticipated due to potential impacts on the European Union.

The STOXX 600 fell 0.7% amidst early trade, with major automotive shares like Volkswagen dropping as much as 5%. Meanwhile, U.S. S&P 500 futures saw a minor decline following overnight gains as previously optimistic market sentiment was reversed by the tariff announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024