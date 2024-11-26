Trump's Tariff Talk Sends Dollar Soaring and Markets Reeling
The dollar surged as European shares declined following President-elect Trump's tariff pledge on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. The move impacted currencies and equities, particularly in Europe. Market sentiment, previously optimistic from a Treasury Secretary nomination, was reversed with concerns over further EU impacts.
The dollar experienced a significant rally on Tuesday as European stocks tumbled. This came on the heels of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on all imports from Canada, Mexico, and additional tariffs on China. European automaker stocks notably suffered substantial declines.
The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso weakened, while the euro also faced pressure. According to Pepperstone's senior market strategist Michael Brown, market reactions were anticipated due to potential impacts on the European Union.
The STOXX 600 fell 0.7% amidst early trade, with major automotive shares like Volkswagen dropping as much as 5%. Meanwhile, U.S. S&P 500 futures saw a minor decline following overnight gains as previously optimistic market sentiment was reversed by the tariff announcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Canada Identifies First Human H5 Bird Flu Case
UN Expert Calls for Release of Indigenous Rights Defenders in Mexico, Decries Long Sentences and Due Process Violations
Ebrard's Warning on US-Mexico Tariff Battle
Mexico Considers Retaliatory Tariffs in Response to U.S. Trade Measures
Navigating the Economic Crossroads: Mexico's Future Under Scrutiny