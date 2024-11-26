Left Menu

Mexican Gig Workers Demand Algorithm Overhaul Amid Gender Labor Reform

Mexican women gig workers face high levels of violence and discrimination, prompting calls for algorithm changes and labor reform. They seek better safety, healthcare, and equality in the gig economy. The reform aims to address entrenched sexism and improve conditions for female delivery drivers in Mexico City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:10 IST
Mexican Gig Workers Demand Algorithm Overhaul Amid Gender Labor Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexican women gig workers are pushing for significant changes in response to a sweeping labor reform bill backed by President Claudia Sheinbaum. Their demands include algorithm adjustments to enhance safety and address gender discrimination. Amidst high levels of violence, these women face daily challenges while delivering across Mexico City.

Prominent among the complaints are the dangers of excessive workloads, harassment from various quarters, and biased algorithms that assign tasks disregarding gender safety issues. With the labor reform bill soon to be reviewed by Congress, gig workers hope for changes beyond healthcare and other benefits.

The reform bill's success might shape a more equitable future in the gig economy. Meanwhile, initiatives like the 'Puntos Naranjas' offer immediate relief, reflecting a growing alliance between local restaurants and app workers. The labor rights movement in Mexico remains hopeful for transformational changes in the gig sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024