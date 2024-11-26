Mexican Gig Workers Demand Algorithm Overhaul Amid Gender Labor Reform

Mexican women gig workers are pushing for significant changes in response to a sweeping labor reform bill backed by President Claudia Sheinbaum. Their demands include algorithm adjustments to enhance safety and address gender discrimination. Amidst high levels of violence, these women face daily challenges while delivering across Mexico City.

Prominent among the complaints are the dangers of excessive workloads, harassment from various quarters, and biased algorithms that assign tasks disregarding gender safety issues. With the labor reform bill soon to be reviewed by Congress, gig workers hope for changes beyond healthcare and other benefits.

The reform bill's success might shape a more equitable future in the gig economy. Meanwhile, initiatives like the 'Puntos Naranjas' offer immediate relief, reflecting a growing alliance between local restaurants and app workers. The labor rights movement in Mexico remains hopeful for transformational changes in the gig sector.

