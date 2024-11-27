Trump Appoints Jay Bhattacharya as NIH Director

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American scientist Jay Bhattacharya as the new director of the National Institutes of Health, the leading government agency responsible for health research funding in the country.

Bhattacharya, a Professor of Health Policy at Stanford University, becomes the first Indian-American nominated to a top administrative post by Trump. He will be working alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to direct the nation's medical research efforts and tackle major health issues, including chronic illness.

Bhattacharya's background includes significant contributions to health economics, with published research in several top journals. Meanwhile, Trump also nominated Jim O'Neill as deputy secretary of Health and Human Services to enhance the management and accountability of health services.

(With inputs from agencies.)