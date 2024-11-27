Historic Appointment: Indian-American Scientist Leads NIH Under Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American Jay Bhattacharya as director of the National Institutes of Health, the nation's premier health research institution. Bhattacharya is the first Indian-American to be nominated by Trump for a significant administrative role.

Previously, Trump selected Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy and Tesla's Elon Musk to head the new Department of Government Efficiency, although this is a voluntary position not requiring Senate confirmation.

Bhattacharya, esteemed professor at Stanford University, brings extensive experience in health policy, focusing on vulnerable populations and involving government programs and biomedical innovation. He will collaborate with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to elevate NIH's medical research standards and tackle chronic illnesses afflicting America.

