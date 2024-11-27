Left Menu

Historic Appointment: Indian-American Scientist Leads NIH Under Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump appoints Indian-American Jay Bhattacharya as director of the National Institutes of Health, marking the first such nomination by Trump for a senior administrative role. Bhattacharya joins Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to spearhead medical research and address the nation's health crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2024 07:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 07:53 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American Jay Bhattacharya as director of the National Institutes of Health, the nation's premier health research institution. Bhattacharya is the first Indian-American to be nominated by Trump for a significant administrative role.

Previously, Trump selected Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy and Tesla's Elon Musk to head the new Department of Government Efficiency, although this is a voluntary position not requiring Senate confirmation.

Bhattacharya, esteemed professor at Stanford University, brings extensive experience in health policy, focusing on vulnerable populations and involving government programs and biomedical innovation. He will collaborate with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to elevate NIH's medical research standards and tackle chronic illnesses afflicting America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

