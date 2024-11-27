Left Menu

Aster DM Healthcare Expands Presence in Western India with Acquisition

Aster DM Healthcare plans to acquire the remaining 13% stake in Prerana Hospital Ltd., owning Aster Adhaar Hospital in Kolhapur. This acquisition complements their growth strategy in Western India. Completion is expected by December 31, 2025, following an independent valuation.

Updated: 27-11-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:54 IST
  • India

Aster DM Healthcare is set to bolster its footprint in Western India by acquiring the remaining 13% stake in Prerana Hospital Ltd., the parent company of the 254-bed Aster Adhaar Hospital located in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

The acquisition will unfold in two phases, with a projected completion date of December 31, 2025. An independent valuation report will determine the acquisition’s consideration, as per applicable laws.

This strategic move is a notable milestone for Aster DM Healthcare’s growth and diversification, aligning with the company’s ambitions to expand and create added value for all stakeholders in a competitive healthcare market.

