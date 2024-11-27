Aster DM Healthcare Expands Presence in Western India with Acquisition

Aster DM Healthcare is set to bolster its footprint in Western India by acquiring the remaining 13% stake in Prerana Hospital Ltd., the parent company of the 254-bed Aster Adhaar Hospital located in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

The acquisition will unfold in two phases, with a projected completion date of December 31, 2025. An independent valuation report will determine the acquisition’s consideration, as per applicable laws.

This strategic move is a notable milestone for Aster DM Healthcare’s growth and diversification, aligning with the company’s ambitions to expand and create added value for all stakeholders in a competitive healthcare market.

